From $33 million to $2.5 billion, cost of COVID-19 fight balloons in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urged the House to give him the power to spend $33 million in federal funds to fight the coronavirus.Now, with two weeks of deaths and a mushrooming number of positive cases, the governor’s request has ballooned to more than $2.5 billion.According to preliminary budget documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch, one of the biggest chunks of money — $1 billion — would get distributed to cities and counties to help them fend off COVID-19.Parson also wants to create a pool of more than $1 billion for the State Emergency Management Agency to help state and local agencies pay for the response.Public schools and universities would get an influx of $500 million in federal assistance, under the plan.The Department of Mental Health would receive nearly $6 million to assist mental illness treatment and suicide prevention associated with the pandemic.The numbers come as Missouri has seen 19 deaths and 2,113 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Friday.On Tuesday, the Missouri Senate is scheduled to reconvene for the first time since March 11, when they scuttled their regular schedule out of concern for the spread of the virus.The plan is for the Senate to approve the added spending and send it to the House, which left town March 19.Both chambers are urging legislative staff, lobbyists and the public to stay away from the Capitol. Those who do enter will be screened for symptoms of the respiratory disease.“The precautions that they are taking I think are pretty reasonable,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin.Rep. Doug Beck, D-Affton, said he will wait in his office until he is called to the floor to vote.But he’s also worried about someone coming into the Capitol and spreading the disease.“What I’m concerned about is if somebody doesn’t tell the truth when they go in there. You’d have 163 people going back out into the state who’d been exposed,” Beck said.The legislation is House Bill 2014.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

×

Help support our COVID-19 coverage

We’re providing access to COVID-19 articles for free.

Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Officials say people weren’t practicing social distancing while they were enjoying the outdoors.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

“I’m constantly wearing gloves and masks and spraying and cleaning,” one funeral director said. “Not doing any hugging now.”

Missouri Gaming Commission Executive Director David Grothaus was hired in March 2019

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

COVID-19 concerns shuttered the casinos on March 17

St. Louis-area health departments are shifting their resources to some degree as they work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor’s office also says two more city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total to four.

What politicians and prosecutors couldn’t do, the coronavirus is shutting down unregulated gambling machines across Missouri.

The governor restricted $61.3 million from four-year higher education institutions and $11.6 million from community colleges.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]