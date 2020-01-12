Frisky 2020 Olympic athletes can hook up in cardboard beds — but no threesomes

January 12, 2020 | 1: 32pm | Updated January 12, 2020 | 1: 33pm

The new beds for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

2020 Olympic competitors will be able to go for gold between the sheets of the controversial cardboard beds in Tokyo’s Athletes Village — so long as they don’t have threesomes, the manufacturer says.

Organizers unveiled the recyclable sleeping arrangements Thursday, claiming the new furnishings were “stronger than wooden beds.”

But the eco-friendly alternatives were met with skepticism by athletes looking to take advantage of the village’s famous free condoms.

“Great gesture…until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use,” tweeted Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut, who formerly played for the Golden State Warriors.

But the bed’s manufacturer assured the athletes that they can withstand around 400 pounds — meaning sex is safe so long as it’s only between two people.

“We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” an Airweave spokesperson told Agence France-Presse. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”

Athletes Village is notorious as a hotbed for hookups, with thousands of condoms reportedly doled out to competitors at every games.

Following the 2016 games in Rio, rubber companies claimed they handed out 450,000 prophylactics for the event.

