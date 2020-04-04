friendship-goals:-this-throwback-picture-of-mammootty-and-mohanlal-is-winning-the-web!

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 22: 27 [IST]

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M’s of Malayalam film industry, share an excellent friendship in true to life. The ugly fights between their respective fan groups haven’t affected the almost 4-decades long bond between Mammootty and Mohanlal. Currently, social media marketing is certainly going gaga over a rare throwback picture of the legendary actors. In the unseen picture, Mammootty sometimes appears in a distinctive get-up with another hair-do and thick beard, while Mohanlal looks dapper in the casual outfit. If the reports should be believed, this rare picture was clicked once the complete actor visited the sets of the megastar’s popular romantic thriller Anaswaram.