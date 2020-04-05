friendship-goals:-this-throwback-picture-of-mammootty-and-mohanlal-is-winning-the-internet!

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 23: 13 [IST]

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M’s of Malayalam film industry, share a great friendship in real life. The ugly fights between their respective fan groups have never affected the almost 4-decades long bond between Mammootty and Mohanlal. Currently, social media is going gaga over a rare throwback picture of the legendary actors. In the unseen picture, Mammootty is seen in a unique get-up with a different hair-do and thick beard, while Mohanlal looks dapper in the casual outfit. If the reports are to be believed, this rare picture was clicked when the complete actor visited the sets of the megastar’s popular romantic thriller Anaswaram. Mohanlal and Mammootty have shared the screen in around 55 films, which is an all-time record of the Indian film industry. The duo has always stood by each other during the thick and thin. Mamootty and Mohanlal’s family members, especially Dulquer Salmaan and the complete actor’s son, Pranav Mohanlal too share a great friendship. Recently, Mammootty and Mohanlal have joined hands for the ‘Tholkkilla Keralam’ campaign organized by the Government of Kerala as a part of the coronavirus awareness program. Interestingly, the Malayalam superstars surprised their fans and social media followers recently by posting each other’s pictures along with COVID 19 awareness messages on their respective social media pages. When it comes to their respective careers, Mohanlal will be next seen in the upcoming historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, which is directed by Priyadarshan, was originally slated to be released on March 26, 2020. But the movie was later postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The new release date is expected to revealed once the all India lockdown comes to an end. Mammootty, on the other hand, is all set to release the political thriller One immediately once the lockdown ends. The movie, which features the megastar in the role of the Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran, is penned by Bobby-Sanjay duo and directed by young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath.