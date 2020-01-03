friendship-and-keeping-fit-key-to-doreen-and-bert-rice-celebrating-60-years-of-wedded-bliss

Keeping active, plenty of fresh air and three holidays a year are the secrets of a long marriage, according to a Co Antrim couple who have just celebrated 60 years together.

And Bertie and Doreen Rice, who live in Ballymoney, are determined to ‘keep on motoring’ as long as they can by remaining each other’s best friend long after their diamond anniversary.

Bertie (83) and Doreen (78) were married in St James Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney on December 22, 1959.

“I mostly remember that day for the weather,” said Doreen. “It was pouring down with sleet.”

There have been many sunnier times since for the still loved-up couple, who continue to enjoy their holidays, days away and long walks in the country.

“We don’t intend to just sit about the house. We want to live our lives together to the full as we’ve always done,” said Doreen.

“If there’s one thing we would tell people, it’s that. Get out of the house and enjoy yourselves. Don’t just sit back and let your life drift by.”