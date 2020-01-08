friends-star-courteney-cox-upstages-dancing-daughter-coco-in-hilarious-tiktok-clip

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Courteney Cox is getting in on the TikTok fun as she joined daughter Coco in the hilarious video.

Showing off her mum dancing skills the actress proved she could ‘still shake ass’ while doing a pretty good job of mirroring her daughter’s moves.

In the clip Coco, 15, busts a move to Whip Out The Stick by PYT Ny. Partway though the Friends star sidles into the background and joins in.

From the looks of it Courteney, 55, has been getting plenty of practice in.

When she shared the video on Instagram, she joked that her efforts to take part had made her teenage daughter ‘lose it’.

Courteney posted: ‘Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them’, then added the hashtag ‘#familyaerobics’.

Some of her celebrity friends commented on her fancy footwork, with Allison Janey sharing: ‘Yes please’.

David Spade joked that the routine had a ‘solid ending’.

Friends fans will already know that Courteney’s got the moves. In a season six episode, her character Monica and brother Ross (David Schwimmer) performed a dance routine they had made up together as kids on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

She’s not the only A-lister getting in on their kids’ TikTok activity, as actress Laura Dern recently made a grand entrance into her daughter Jaya’s video.

@jayaharperMom takeover #disaster #foryoupage #foryou♬ Say So – Doja Cat

As Jaya starts the popular TikTok dance to Say So by Doja Cat, Laura shoves her daughter out of the frame and shows off what she can do.

We think the battle for the cool TikTok mum crown is a two-horse race right now.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid left red-faced over wrong picture of guest Britt Ekland on Good Morning Britain

MORE: What the White House Farm cast look like compared to their real life counterparts





