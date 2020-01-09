friends-star-courteney-cox-and-david-beckham’s-hilarious-modern-family-hot-tub-cameo-finally-airs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Courteney Cox and David Beckham’s appearance on Modern Family had been teased for months and their episode finally aired last night.

The Friends star and footballing legend were involved in a hilarious mix-up as the Dunphys spent the day at Alex’s swanky new apartment building, and ended up having a hot tub session with Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet).

In the chapter, titled The Prescott, the special guests were under the impression that they were going to meet their bowling instructor in the jacuzzi in preparation for a celebrity tournament.

Meanwhile, Cam and Mitchell were one a mission to meet the celebrities, and thanks to Stephen Merchant’s character Higgins, they managed to achieve their goal.

However, things soon got awkward when David and Courteney realised the couple were recording them for their voicemail message.

Elsewhere in the episode, Higgins was forced to rescue Gloria (Sofia Vergara) after she got wedged in the waterslide while also trying to help Phil (Ty Burrell) sneak into the fancy restaurant Pardon to try the hamburger sliders.

Unsurprisingly, audiences loved the chaotic episode and shared their praise on social media.

Modern Family fans were loving Courteney Cox and David Beckham’s cameo

David Beckham and Courtney Cox!! I’m over here dying!!#ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/CMCBzyI8pL — 🖤❄️Mona Carletta 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) January 9, 2020

DAVID BECKHAM IS ON MODERN FAMILY 😍😍😍 — 💫 ᑕᕼEᒪᔕEᗩ 🌙 (@What_TheChel) January 9, 2020

Only David Beckham can get me to watch Modern Family! — Araceli Villanueva (@Aracelv1) January 9, 2020

Courtney Cox and David Beckham on Modern Family rn 😍 — BillyHoward423 🎄🎅🏻🦌⛄️🎁 (@BillyHoward423) January 9, 2020

Yo, it’s for real David Beckham…..and one of the girls from Friends!! #ModernFamily — Bertha Butts (@Bertha_B1) January 9, 2020

just watched the last night episode of @ModernFam 😂 i LOVE it😂😍 also i’ve missed Higgins, he’s the best😎😆 i’m so not ready to let #ModernFamily go😭 — e s z t e r (@bunnyfrid) January 9, 2020

The Beckham clan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family ahead of the episode airing, getting us all excited for his appearance.

David grinned like a Cheshire cat as he and his sons Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper posed with the show’s star-studded cast.

In one adorable photo, Harper could be seen watching her dad in action as she listened on a set of headphones.

The sports legend also posted a pic alongside Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, and Eric Stonestreet. He captioned it: ‘Still can’t believe this happened.’

Can these two become a more permanent fixture?

Modern Family airs on ABC in the US.





