friends-reunion-on-hbo-max-‘still-a-possibility’-after-missing-25th-anniversary-landmark

The Friends TV reboot/reunion/general return has been anticipated by fans for months now – and sorry pals, but we might have to wait a little bit longer.

After missing the show’s 25th anniversary last year, bosses at HBO Max had previously discussed what the future was for the series that, despite ending in 2004, still has a massive hold on the hearts of twentysomethings everywhere.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, executive Kevin Reilly finally clarified that the plans in store were an unscripted project, and that the gang were in talks as reported.

So the sanctity of the series will not be altered for those worried about that!

But then he added it was far from definitely going ahead, which is majorly annoying.

He said: ‘There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it.

‘Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.’

In the meantime, at least we have Courteney Cox’s Instagram account – which is proving to be a treasure trove of content with the gang to make our heart melt.

Whether she’s playing with Instagram filters to figure out which Friends character she is (spoiler: took her longer to be Monica than she thought it would), or even just having a glass of wine and a catch up with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, it’s basically the wholesome content we need every day.

Jennifer Aniston also broke the internet last year with a full gang selfie after decades of them away from the screen.

She later said on Ellen they all miss the show and spent their evening ‘laughing so hard’ as we all curse the fact we weren’t flies on the wall.

‘We went to Courteney’s. Nobody got naked, it was very civilised. But we just laughed a lot,’ she said, before adding of Friends: ‘We all miss it every day.’

Friends is available on Comedy Central and Netflix in the UK.





