Friends reunion: cast in 'final negotiations' with HBO Max for special one-off episode

Warner Bros is reportedly finalising deals with the cast of “Friends” for a reunion special.

The project could be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, according the Wall Street Journal.

There have been a flurry of media reports about a potential reunion since Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel in the hit sitcom series, hinted that something might be underway.

Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer would all be involved.

The Journal reported that under terms being discussed, each of the six cast members would receive between $2.25 million and $2.5 million.

Meanwhile Hollywood website Deadline said the stars will be paid between $3 million-$4 million for an unscripted reunion special.

Cast of Friends hanging out together off-screen

AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros Television told the Journal there is no deal.

A WarnerMedia spokesman did not immediately respond to queries related to the reports.

HBO Max secured the rights to all 10 seasons of Friends for its streaming service scheduled to launch in April.

The series has found a new lease of life on Netflix where it was the second most-watched show in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Last year, Aniston spoke to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about a possible new “Friends” project saying: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

It comes amid speculation that the one hour reunion wil be a retrospective interview with the cast, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.