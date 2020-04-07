‘friends’-is-always-there-for-fans;-rachel-green-and-chandler-bing-aka-jennifer-aniston-and-mathew-perry-cheered-up-fans-during-the-pandemic-crisis

Panic is spreading throughout the world, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the world’s population is struggling to fight the isolation blues staying behind the four walls.

In order to ease the anxiety of panic-stricken fans, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry tried to take their fans to a nostalgic trip. Friends which was aired on NBC from September 22,1994 to May 6,2004 is an American sitcom television series,

Both of them threw in some references from the nineties classic sitcom which fit well into stress and pathetic condition amidst this disaster.

Mathew Perry who had played the role of Chandler Bing, referred to his own character by posting a photo on Insta that said “Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?”

Jennifer Aniston, who had played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, also posted some stills, which can be linked to the present situation, and succeeded in unleashing a wave of chuckles, It was from one of the episodes of her show.

She shared a still from the show in which Chandler and Joey are busy watching TV all day and Phoebe is insisting that they should go out and meet some people. To this Joey wittily responds to her like a caveman ,He says that, “No, Inside Good, Outside Bad”. This still from the sitcom is fitting perfectly for the current COVID-19 situation. This helps to makes people realise that Outside is indeed bad at this moment.

Earlier, also Mathew Perry had come with another post on Insta, which refers to the current situation. He had posted the picture of Batman who covers his face with a cape, and asked the people to cough like a Batman, and also continued to say that, Now go and wash your hands with a soap.