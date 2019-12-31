Friends fans need to watch episode at 11.48pm tonight and they’ll hear Chandler’s 2020 message – could we be anymore excited?

If you’re a true Friends fans you will remember Chandler Bing saying the words ‘Hi Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?’.

And if you watch season 10 episode four at 11.48pm tonight (New Year’s Eve) you can see 2020 in with Chandler – so could we be any more excited?

The iconic moment happens at the beginning of the episode ‘The One With The Cake’ which is where Ross and Rachel throw their daughter Emma a birthday party – and the rest of the gang tried to get out of it because of other plans.

Chandler and Monica want to head off on a romantic weekend together but Ross catches them off guard, as he wants them to send a special 18th birthday message to Emma.

After Chandler’s famous first line Monica responded: ‘We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognise us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.’

Chandler continued: ‘We used to be married but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unravelled… Because of you.’

Netflix India took to Twitter to remind fans of the fun fact as they posted: ‘If you start S10E04 of Friends at 11: 48 PM on December 31st, you’ll begin the year with Chandler saying, “Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”‘

And of course, fans rushed to respond as they pointed out that Friends is meant to be getting cit from Netflix in 2020.

One responded: ‘How is 2020 suppose to be my year when @netflix is removing Friends? My fave show ever… no one talk to me.’

But that’s only possible if Friends stays on @NetflixIndia 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/aOknmP3nTN — Pranjal Jani (@pranjal_97) December 29, 2019

But will we be able to finish it if we start it on Netflix?! — LP💔 (@L_Peckham) December 30, 2019

And then not able to watch any other episode because Friends is going away from Netflix — Piyush Menghani (@piyush_menghani) December 29, 2019

Does this mean friends will continue to be streamed on Netflix — Parth Gupta (@ParthGupta1501) December 30, 2019

Another said: ‘Super upset w you @netflix, Friends cannot leave tomorrow. This is a nightmare.’

One commented: ‘Petition for @netflix not to take Friends off in 2020.’





