‘friends’-co-creator-marta-kauffman-admits-she-“doesn’t-know”-whether-reunion-special-will-happen

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has said that she “doesn’t know” whether the much-anticipated reunion special of the iconic ’90s sitcom will happen.

This week, it was revealed that discussions over the show’s return had hit a snag over financial disagreements, and Kauffman has now thrown the idea of a reunion into further doubt.

Speaking in Los Angeles, Kauffman asked by PA about the possibility of a Friends reunion special.

“I don’t know,” she replied simply. “That is the honest answer, I don’t know. People are talking about it, but I don’t know if it’s actually going to happen.”

The cast of ‘Friends’

Kauffman was speaking at the Producers Guild Awards as she picked up the Norman Lear Achievement Award.

“The show lived its life,” she added. “It was ready, it was time for it to be done. It’s about that time in your life when your friends are your family. And once they start having family it moves past that.”

HBO Max’s chief creative officer said this week that the likelihood of the special is “just maybe.”

Back in November of last year, it was revealed that a full Friends reunion special was in the works to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom, even though Kauffman and her co-creator David Crane previously said they would never reboot the show.

“Why mess up a good thing?” Kauffman said in 2019. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”