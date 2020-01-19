friends-co-creator-casts-doubt-on-reunion-and-we-officially-have-whiplash

Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends, has cast doubt over the much-talked about reunion and, friends, we officially have whiplash.

Addressing the buzzing chatter over whether or not we’ll be getting to revisit our glorious 90s Friends, the showrunner, who wrote the series with David Crane, has done little to amp hopes up as to whether we’ll get our reunion.

Friends first aired in1994 and it’s been 16 years since its finale in which we said goodbye to Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chander (Matthew Perry).

Late last year fans were given fresh hope towards a reunion when it emerged talks had taken place, but earlier this week a US TV executive involved in the discussions said a reunion was only a ‘maybe’.

Now Martas has said she is in the dark over the possibility of a Friends return.

She told PA over the weekend: ‘I don’t know. That is the honest answer, I don’t know. People are talking about it, but I don’t know if it’s actually going to happen.’

She added at the Producers Guild Awards, where she was receiving the Norman Lear Achievement Award: ‘The show lived its life.

‘It was ready, it was time for it to be done. It’s about that time in your life when your friends are your family. And once they start having family it moves past that.’

We just don’t know what to believe anymore.

Turning the knife ever so slightly once again, she said she felt ‘closure’ after Friends ended.

It doesn’t exactly echo the sentiments of executive Kevin Reilly who seemed a little more positive about the whole thing.

While he did say talks were in place, we suppose he was keeping our expectations low by saying it was all still a ‘maybe’.

He said speaking at the Television Critics Association: ‘There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it.

‘Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.’

Guess we’re going to have to rely on both Jennifer and Courteney’s Instagram accounts to serve us the sweet, sweet reunion love in the meantime.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Prue Leith will remain ‘lifelong friends’ with Sandi Toksvig as she steps down as host as Great British Bake Off

MORE: Friends reunion on HBO Max ‘still a possibility’ after missing 25th anniversary landmark





