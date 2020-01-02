friends:-baby-emma-star-assures-she’s-finally-woken-up-from-her-nap-and-gets-to-watch-chandler’s-2020-message

It’s been 18 years since Emma went down for her nap in Friends, and Noelle Sheldon – who starred as the baby alongside her twin sister Cali – assured she has finally woken up.

In The One With The Cake, the gang reluctantly celebrate Emma’s first birthday causing Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to miss their vacation, even though the birthday girl basically slept through the whole thing.

And Chandler didn’t hesitate letting Emma have it when Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) made their pals film a special 18th birthday message for their first daughter – which is coming up in May this year. WE KNOW. Although, we’d bank on Rachel and Ross forgetting altogether.

‘Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?’ Chandler snapped.

‘We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognise us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years,’ Monica moaned.

Chandler jumped in: ‘We used to be married but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unravelled… Because of you.’

As we all recovered from our New Year’s Eve celebrations, Emma finally got out of bed.

Noelle joked to her 36,000 Instagram followers: ‘Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!’

Her twin commented beneath: ‘Finally.’

Friends fans had been patiently waiting to ring in 2020 because if you watched season 10 episode four at 11.48pm on January 31, you could start the year with Chandler’s NYD message. If you actually did that, there’s no judgment here. Well, maybe a little bit.

