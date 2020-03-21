Friday Ratings: Strong Showings For NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ And ABC’s ’20/20′ Highlight The Night

Primetime ratings continue to soar, as a locked down country turns to the tube to get some relief from the outside world’s pressures.
ABC’s Shark Tank and its two-hour 20/20 provided a strong one-two punch for the Alphabet network, with 20/20 soaring to an 0.8, helping ABC to an overall network victory in preliminary Friday night ratings. 20/20 was Friday’s No. 1 newsmagazine, leading Dateline by double digits in all key demos, and hitting its largest overall audience and best Adults 25-54 performance in a year.
At NBC, The Blacklist’s first broadcast in 14 weeks was a huge hit, coming in with an 0.8 rating in 18-49 and drawing 5.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET. That’s 60 percent above its prior episode in 18-49 and its most-watched telecast since May 2018. Dateline benefited from that strong lead-in, coming in at an 0.7, albeit below its 20/20 competition.

Fox’s perennial champion WWE Friday Night Smackdown also came in with an 0.8, as its formula featured the debut of ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski and a tag match between Heavy Machinery and SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison.
The CBS crime drama lineup featured reruns of MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods. The CW also was straight reruns of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

