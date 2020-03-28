friday-ratings:-‘hawaii-five-0’-knocks-out-competition-with-chuck-norris-appearance

There are only a couple of episodes left of crime drama Hawaii Five-0 before it paddles into the sunset. But it’s not going quietly.

Last night’s episode was highlighted by a guest shot from everyone’s favorite internet meme, Chuck Norris. The episode was originally scheduled to air with the show’s finale on April 3, but was bumped up because of the NCAA men’s basketball cancellation. The new time slot worked, as the episode soared to an 0.9 and had, by far, the night’s largest total audience.

The Hawaii Five-0 effect also boosted the fortunes of lead-in MacGyver, which aired a new episode and scored a solid 0.8. Rounding out the eye network’s night was a rerun of Blue Bloods.

At ABC, Shark Tank also scored a solid 0.9, but with a lower total audience than Hawaii Five-0 or any of the CBS lineup. Its solid numbers boosted the trailing 20/20 to an 0.7.

Fox saw its WWE Friday Night SmackDown come in at an 0.7. The broadcast once again arrived from the Performance Center, taking some of the juice out of the evening. The show marked the return of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse, a warmup before the start of WrestleMania 36 battle against John Cena.

The CW had Charmed score an 0.2, with a new episode of Dynasty at an 0.1

NBC saw The Blacklist with an 0.6, which the network claims is “extremely close” to rounding up to an 0.7 The network newsmag Dateline also came in at an 0.6, losing the night to its ABC arch-rival 20/20