friday-night-dinner:-glazed-salmon-with-pickled-radishes

I don’t want to alarm anyone, but I ate a vegetable yesterday which hadn’t been fried, mashed with equal amounts of butter, or made into chutney. I also *whisper itdidn’t have a drink. Not a drop. Frankly, I was surprised that my body didn’t go into a state of shock.

I am, as we all are, in the midst of a slow reintroduction to a balanced diet (or at least one which isn’t 78 per cent Brie). The idea of Dry January, Veganuary or any of the other -anuary’s brings me out in hives. In this, surely the dreariest, month of the year why you would make life harder with a strict eating regime is beyond me. If you are attempting one, good luck to you. I’ll settle for slightly less wine and fewer After Eights.

Rather than a whole new set of kitchen rules, it’s different flavours I crave at this time of year. I’d never order salmon in a restaurant (unless in sushi form), but roasted like this in a sweet, fragrant marinade with spring onions and garlic, and served with lightly pickled, still crisp radishes, this dish seems the perfect “Ctrl. Alt. Delete” for your tastebuds.