friday-morning-news-briefing:-university-coronavirus-alert

Death toll rises as China battles to contain coronavirus

British universities are on high alert for coronavirus today. As the first suspected cases were reported in the UK, students returning from China are warned they face quarantine. One in five international students in Britain are Chinese. Public Health England revealed last night that 14 patients have been tested in Britain – with five confirmed negative and nine still awaiting results. Among them were five patients isolated at hospitals in Scotland suffering from flu-like conditions after returning from the city of Wuhan in the past fortnight. “Many more” cases are likely elsewhere in the UK. It came as China effectively quarantined 20 million people in what could be the largest disease-control operation in history. The death toll has now risen to at least 26. Crystal Reid made it out of Wuhan just before the lockdown. Read her dispatch from the city in chaos as ground zero of China’s epidemic.

Is quarantining the answer? Professor Tom Solomon argues that it might already be too late. What else can be done to stop the deadly virus? Sarah Newey answers your questions, including: do face masks really work? All the symptoms of coronavirus are listed here. And this is the latest Foreign Office travel advice for anyone planning to visit China.