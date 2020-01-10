friday-morning-news-briefing: royal-family-crisis-meetings

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Backlash over Sussexes’ plan to split from the Firm

The Queen is taking control. Her Majesty has intervened in the row over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, requesting a series of family crisis meetings. Supported by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, the Queen directed all four household teams “to work together at pace” to find “workable solutions” to the couple’s desire to break free of the Firm. We understand the process is expected to take “days rather than weeks”. It comes as Meghan last night flew back to Canada to be reunited with son Archie amid a backlash over the plan to “step back”. Victoria Ward reports that the couple’s decision has left senior members of the Royal family reeling. Meanwhile, Robert Mendick examines the substantial flaws in Harry and Meghan’s breakaway bid. And Bill Gardner reveals how the couple are likely to use their “Oprah connection” and an army of A-list friends to earn money.

Camilla Tominey writes in this analysis that giving the couple what they wanted just left them wanting more. Bryony Gordon recalls what Meghan said to her when she asked: “Why don’t you just chuck it all in?” And Matt uses the royal crisis as his inspiration for today’s cartoon.