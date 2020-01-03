friday-morning-news-briefing:-iranian-general-killed-by-us

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

US assassinates head of Iran’s elite Quds Force

A top Iranian commander has been killed in a US airstrike, in the most dramatic episode yet of escalating tensions between the two countries. General Qassim Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was assassinated at Baghdad airport early today. The Pentagon said Donald Trump ordered the killing after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the US embassy. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to take “severe revenge”, warning that a “harsh retaliation is waiting”. View more pictures of the scene after a volley of missiles struck the convoy in the early hours. And here is everything you need to know about Soleimani – once considered one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East.

‘Weirdos and misfits’ wanted for Whitehall

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser has issued a call for “weirdos and misfits” to apply for jobs in Downing Street, as plans to shake up Whitehall go into overdrive. Dominic Cummings said he wanted to hire “true wild cards” and “people who fought their way out of an appalling hell hole” to transform the Civil Service, instead of “public school bluffers” with no real-world experience. In a 3,000-word job advert on his personal blog, Mr Cummings also issued a broadside at political correctness. It comes as Eurosceptic MPs who want Big Ben to chime to celebrate Brexit have tabled an amendment to Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Bill to make it law.