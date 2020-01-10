friday-evening-news-briefing:-queen-seen-for-first-time-since-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle’s-break-away-plan-revealed

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Contents
- 1 Prince Harry expected to return to Canada within fortnight
- 2 Iran ‘certain’ missile did not down Ukrainian plane
- 3 BBC presenter wins sex discrimination equal pay case
- 4 News digest
- 5 Video: Weirdest gadgets from world’s top tech show
- 6 Comment
- 7 World news: The one story you must read today…
- 8 Editor’s choice
- 9 Business and money briefing
- 10 Sport briefing
- 11 Tonight’s TV
- 12 And finally…
Prince Harry expected to return to Canada within fortnight
Prince Harry is expected to fly back to Canada to join Meghan within a fortnight, after the Queen was seen for first time since the couple’s plans were made public. The Duchess returned to the gated waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada last night to be reunited with her son Archie, three days after landing back in the UK following a six-week sabbatical. Aides insisted that it had always been the plan for the Duchess to only briefly return to the UK. It came as the Queen was seen out driving near Sandringham in Norfolk. Victoria Ward explains what led the couple to press the “nuclear button” and reveal their plan.
With the Duke and Duchess keen to be “financially independent” in the future, Telegraph readers have given their opinions, with one saying “they can pay back taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage”. But where does their fortune come from – and how will they make money? Josh White reveals what they are worth and what they own. With many people sympathising with the couple’s desire to move away from the media spotlight, Sally Peck argues Meghan has every right to raise her child away from a rigid British childhood. And Teresa Fitzherbert has this advice for Harry if he’s going to parent among ultra-rich Americans.
PS – The Duke of York’s private secretary has reportedly reached a legal settlement to end her employment after 15 years. Read on for details.
Iran ‘certain’ missile did not down Ukrainian plane
Iran has said it is “certain” that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile, calling on the US and others to hand over information proving otherwise. The US, UK and Canada have said all evidence pointed to a catastrophic error by Tehran’s air defence batteries downing the aircraft. But the head of Iran’s national aviation department dismissed the allegations. His comments come despite a new video appearing to show a missile striking a jet in the country before the plane crash. Tom Hoggins explains all about the Tor missile system suspected of bringing down the Ukraine airliner.
BBC presenter wins sex discrimination equal pay case
Presenter Samira Ahmed has won her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC. During the landmark case at the London Central Employment Tribunal, she argued she was owed almost £700,000 in back pay because of the difference in pay between the £440-an-episode paid to her for the BBC’s Newswatch, and the £3,000 an episode Jeremy Vine received for Points of View. While the BBC denied Ahmed’s claim of gender discrimination a 40-page judgment had a different point of view.
News digest
- Northern Ireland | Pressure on Sinn Fein to join DUP in new deal
- Grooming campaign | Woman posed as boy to sexually assault girls
- Body set alight | Burglar murdered elderly woman and torched house
- ‘Harrods robbery’ | Man accused of murdering student for watch
- Crossrail opening | New date for launch of heavily delayed route
Video: Weirdest gadgets from world’s top tech show
While the headliners at the world’s largest technology expo tend to be mobile phones, smart home gadgetry and improbably huge televisions, it wouldn’t be the Consumer Electronics Show without the bewildering parade of weird and wonderful gadgets. Watch a roundup of some of the most bizarre tools unveiled at the event in Las Vegas.
Comment
- Sherelle Jacobs | Absurd to blame ‘British racism’ for Megxit fiasco
- Joe Armitage | Don’t hold your breath for a Brexit transition extension
- Mark Brolin | European parties must do what Boris did, or die away
- Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | Business in Spain trembling at hard-Left
- Michael Hogan | Ditching Mark Pougatch is own goal for Radio 5 Live
World news: The one story you must read today…
Saving animals | Environment minister Zac Goldsmith has given his £9,000 MP winding-up fee to an Australian koala charity as he calls for an overhaul of the International Development fund to allow the UK to donate to countries in crisis. At present, the government can only donate through Dfid to countries on a UN-approved list. It comes as authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes today.
Editor’s choice
- Katie Morley Investigates | ‘Hotel caught fire in the middle of the night. I want money back’
- Recovering from burn out | ‘It took me three years to turn my life around’
- Victoria Hamilton | ‘Thank God Harvey Weinstein didn’t fancy me’
Business and money briefing
Just Eat takeover | Takeaway.com has won the battle for Just Eat, ending a months-long bidding war for the food delivery firm. More than 80% of Just Eat’s shareholders accepted its offer. Read on for details.
- Jeremy Warner | Why you shouldn’t be snobbish about Greggs
- Property market | Why millionaires are investing in Scotland
- On top of markets | Live stocks and shares updates 24 hours a day
Sport briefing
How Liverpool left Tottenham in their wake | In the final months of Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs reign, he occasionally directed reporters back to the two line-ups when Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first Liverpool game at White Hart Lane in October 2015. Matt Law explains how their differing transfer strategies since then sparked a rise and fall.
- Jamie Carragher | I never thought Arteta could be a top manager
- Alistair Tweedle | Spurs have themselves to blame for Kane injury
- What next for Tom Brady? | The future’s uncertain for NFL star
Tonight’s TV
Deadwater Fell, Channel 4, 9pm | An unspeakable crime is at the centre of this new four-part murder mystery, starring David Tennant as the chief suspect. Read on for more.
And finally…
Slave signs | Liverpool could introduce plaques to give an “honest account” of how streets and buildings are connected to the slave trade. The city prospered as a result of slavery in the 18th Century. Read on for why Liverpool city mayor Joe Anderson is calling for new signs to be installed next to paintings and buildings in the city.