friday-evening-news-briefing:-cobra-committee-crisis-talks-on-deadly-virus-outbreak

Long-Bailey’s key moment in Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey is poised to find out if she has the backing of Britain’s second-largest trade union in the Labour leadership contest. Gaining the support of Unite would all but secure her place in the final round. Formal interviews with all the candidates have been held by Unite’s ruling executive in London, who are due to announce their decision at about 6pm. Follow the latest in The Telegraph’s politics liveblog, which also has the latest on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. The Withdrawal Agreement Bill has been signed by the European Commission, making Britain’s orderly departure a few short legal steps away. Here’s a reminder of how the Brexit transition period will work.

Taylor Swift reveals past struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift revealed that she previously struggled with an eating disorder as she discussed her “unhealthy” relationship with food. The singer said she would “starve” herself if she saw a photograph where she thought her stomach was too big, leaving her feeling as if she might pass out during or after shows on her 1989 tour in 2014. She addresses her issues with eating in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Read on for what she said in an interview and here is advice on how to approach someone who you think or know has an eating disorder.

News digest

German shooting | Six killed and several injured by lone attacker

| Six killed and several injured by lone attacker Essex lorry deaths | Northern Irish man can be extradited, judge says

| Northern Irish man can be extradited, judge says X Factor groomer | Semi finalist ‘exploited’ fame to abuse young boys

| Semi finalist ‘exploited’ fame to abuse young boys Facial recognition | Police to use new tech to catch violent criminals

| Police to use new tech to catch violent criminals Prince Charles | Strong message of support for plight of Palestinians

Video: Horrifying moment of machete attack

A convicted rapist, who was once jailed for nine years for a savage machete attack, has been jailed for 16 years with a further three years on extended licence at the Old Bailey for a “brutal and shocking” machete attack on PC Stuart Outten. Watch the terrifying moment the officer faces the assault before managing to Taser Muhammad Rodwan.