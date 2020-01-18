fresh-snow-in-shimla;-manali,-dalhousie-shiver-at-sub-zero-temperatures

Vehicles stuck on a snow-laden road in Shimla.

Shimla:

Shimla received fresh snowfall on Saturday while several other tourist hotspots including Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the weather office said. Several places across Himachal Pradesh also received light rain.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am on Saturday, Kinnaur’s Kalpa received 24.4 cm snowfall in last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 1.4 degrees Celsius), Kufri (minus 0.5 degrees Celsius) and Dalhousie (minus 0.4 degrees Celsius).

The weather office has forecast more rain and snow in middle and high hills as well as thuder showers in the plains and low hills from January 20 to 23.