fresh-snow-in-kashmir,-himachal;-rain-across-north-india

North India has been in the grip of a cold wave. (File)

New Delhi:

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand experienced fresh snowfall on Tuesday and rainfall and thundershowers hit most states in northern India.

Delhi saw light rain but the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The weather office said scattered to fairly widespread rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in Rajasthan till Thursday.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hailstorm is likely in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh till Wednesday and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, it added.

Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, bringing cheer among tourists.

The coldest place in the state was Keylong at minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Kufri in Shimla district received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, followed by Keylong (15.3 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (15.2 cm), Dalhousie in Chamba district (15 cm), Shimla (14 cm) and Manali in Kullu district (8 cm).

Rains lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana as well where the minimum temperatures settled several degrees above the normal.