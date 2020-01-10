Fresh hope as DUP says yes to Stormont power-sharing deal

The DUP leadership has signed up to the two governments’ deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

The party officer team will on Friday recommend to a meeting of the DUP executive and councillors that the agreement be accepted.

The two governments on Thursday night published their proposals to break the political deadlock that has gripped Northern Ireland for three years.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “This is a government paper. Our party officers, Assembly and parliamentary representatives considered the paper on Thursday.

“On balance, we believe there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can re-established in a fair and balanced way.”

She added: “This is not a perfect deal and there are elements within it which we recognise are the product of long negotiations and represent compromise outcomes. There will always need to be give and take.

“The last three years have been bad for Northern Ireland politics. We need to get moving forward again.”