french-unions-promise-months-more-strike-action-despite-falling-numbers-as-pension-reform-is-finally-unveiled

France’s hard-Left trade unions on Friday threatened industrial action for months to come, as they looked for a way to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch the biggest overhaul of the country’s pension system since the Second World War.

The unions have been locked in battle with Mr Macron over the fate of France’s generous pension benefits since early December.

The former investment banker has made some concessions to the unions but refuses to abandon his reform, which was officially unveiled in a council of ministers meeting at the Elysée Palace.

Union leaders themselves acknowledge it is a now-or-never moment before the draft law heads to parliament, where Mr Macron’s party holds a majority and is widely expected to push through the overhaul by summer.

The unions on Friday brought thousands of protesters onto the streets for a seventh round of nationwide demonstrations, although their large-scale actions are petering out and they are increasingly resorting to wildcat actions to cause disruption.