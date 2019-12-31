french-superchef-marc-veyrat-loses-‘cheddargate’-court-battle-against-michelin-guide

French celebrity chef Marc Veyrat has lost a court battle to force the Michelin food guide to explain why it docked him his third star on the grounds he had provided “no evidence of damage” or breach of independent criticism.

Mr Veyrat, 69, who accused Michelin of wrongly claiming he put English cheddar in his Gallic cheese soufflé and mistook scallops for monkfish liver, had demanded the court in Nanterre outside Paris oblige the guide to disclose how its secretive inspectors came to their decision.

The flamboyant cook demanded Michelin prove its critics had actually visited his restaurant and produce “traces of debate” leading to his restaurant, La Maison des Bois, losing a third star in 2019 a year after obtaining it “without any warning” and “with almost exactly the same team”.

The demotion was, he claimed, “unprecedented in the history of gastronomic criticism”.

The chef famed for his “botanic” cuisine and black Savoyard hat had demanded symbolic damages of one euro (£85p) after Michelin refused to take him out of its next edition.