french-superchef-marc-veyrat-loses-‘cheddargate’-court-battle-against-michelin-guide

French celebrity chef Marc Veyrat has lost a court battle to force the Michelin food guide to explain why it docked him his third star on the grounds he had provided “no evidence of damage” or breach of independent criticism.
Mr Veyrat, 69, who accused Michelin of wrongly claiming he put English cheddar in his Gallic cheese soufflé and mistook scallops for monkfish liver, had demanded the court in Nanterre outside Paris oblige the guide to disclose how its secretive inspectors came to their decision.
The flamboyant cook demanded Michelin prove its critics had actually visited his restaurant and produce “traces of debate” leading to his restaurant, La Maison des Bois, losing a third star in 2019 a year after obtaining it “without any warning” and “with almost exactly the same team”.
The demotion was, he claimed, “unprecedented in the history of gastronomic criticism”.
The chef famed for his “botanic” cuisine and black Savoyard hat had demanded symbolic damages of one euro (£85p) after Michelin refused to take him out of its next edition.
“I’m not a bad loser,” he told the Telegraph before the verdict. “If tomorrow they show precisely when their inspectors came to my restaurant, in what conditions and precisely why we don’t deserve a third star, I’ll accept it.”
Countersuing for €30,000 in costs and compensation, Michelin branded Mr Veyrat a “narcissistic diva” suffering from “pathological egotism”.
In court, their lawyer, Richard Malka, warned: “You are being asked quite simply to do away with the freedom to criticise.
“It’s a Pandora’s box.”
Michelin, he argued, was “an instrument for consumers, not the property of chefs”.
Emmanuel Ravanas, lawyer for the superchef, disagreed, saying that in common French law, “criticism is not entirely free”.
“You don’t have the right to write any old thing on the pretext of freedom of expression.”
But on Tuesday, the court ruled that the cook’s camp had provided no evidence of any “legitimate motive” to back up claims that Michelin’s inspectors had committed a “disproportionate breach of independent evaluation” beyond the legal bounds of “freedom of expression”.
Mr Veyrat’s lawyers had produced “no evidence pertaining to the existence of damage or the reality of their prejudice”, it concluded.
Even before the ruling, the chef insisted he had no need of Michelin’s coveted étoiles, weeks after being named one of the ten “immortals” of haute cuisine by the rival Gault & Millau guide.
“I really don’t need them,” he said, claiming that business was up seven per cent over the past year.
“Even between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we’re fully booked. We’ve never been this busy,” he told AFP.
“At this rate, I wish they’d take away all my stars!”
But Franck Pinay-Rabaroust, who runs the Atabula food website, said: “Michelin remains the absolute reference for top chefs. Those who claim they don’t care are do doubt lying.”
The unprecedented court clash has split the Galic culinary establishment.
“(Veyrat) is vexed and he’s right to be so,” said food critic Gilles Pudlowski. “They gave him three stars and then take them away the next day. It’s obviously idiotic.”
Several French chefs, however, expressed surprise at Mr Veyrat’s legal attack.
“It always hurts, there’s no doubt about that,” said René Bergès, a formerly starred chef from Aix. “But that’s the game: when you accept to win, you must accept to lose.”