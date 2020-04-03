🔥French prime minister 'fighting hour by hour' for ICU drugs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

France’s prime minister today said he was “fighting hour by hour” to ward off shortages of essential drugs used to keep Covid-19 patients alive in intensive care amid soaring global demand.

Edouard Philippe said worldwide usage of the drugs and disposable equipment such as ventilator mouthpieces was “exploding in unimaginable proportions”.

He reported a “nearly 2,000 per cent increase” in demand “because it is happening everywhere in the world and at the same time”.

Mr Philippe said France had sufficient stocks of some of the key ICU drugs but “more limited” quantities of others, causing “real” worry for medics, adding that he and President Emmanuel Macron had been calling producers to identify supply bottlenecks and source more of the drugs.

France has recorded nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus and has one of the world’s highest death tolls, currently more than 5,300.

To deal with the alarming numbers of dead, part of Europe’s largest wholesale food market was being converted into a mortuary and funeral home.

Police in Paris decided to open a hall at Rungis market for the storage of bodies and coffins, starting today. Families will be able to pay respects to their loved ones beginning next week.

The hall is located in an isolated area of the massive food depot, which supplies stores and other food outlets.

In Spain, which today reported 932 more deaths, bringing its overall toll to nearly 11,000, a hospital library outside Barcelona has been converted into a makeshift intensive care unit. The bookshelves of the Germans Trias i Pujol library at Badalona have been removed to make room for up to 20 beds, ventilators and other medical equipment after the rest of the hospital became flooded with coronavirus patients.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Germany’s death toll today climbed above 1,000 as Chancellor Angela Merkel ended her self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had the virus. Officials announced 145 more deaths, with positive cases rising by 6,174 to a total of 79,696.

In Moscow, police detained activists trying to deliver protective equipment to a hospital amid widespread reports of shortages of masks and suits.

Members of the Alliance of Doctors union, supported by opposition politician Alexei Navalny, started a fundraising campaign this week to buy protective gear for hospitals in need.

Latvia reported its first coronavirus death today after a 99-year-old woman died at a hospital in Riga.