french-police-rescue-president-macron-from-theatre-crowd-furious-over-pension-reforms

Emmanuel Macron’s Friday night theatre outing came to a disagreeable end when police had to rescue the president and his wife from dozens of protesters furious over his pension reforms.

Demonstrators besieged the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, where the company led by Peter Brook, the British director, is based, after being alerted to the Macrons’ presence by social media posts.

The protesters tried to force their way into the theatre, where Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte were watching The Fly, but riot police held them back.

Scuffles broke out as the demonstrators chanted slogans against the president’s reforms and called for his resignation.

Security officers and police eventually escorted France’s first couple to safety, but the incident raised questions about presidential security.