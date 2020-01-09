french-patience-wears-thin-over-record-breaking-strike-on-fourth-day-of-national-protest

French unions staged a fourth day of national protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms with polls suggesting that public patience over a record 36-day public sector strike is wearing thin.

Tens of thousands of teachers, train drivers and other public sector workers marched in cities across France as hard-Left unions disrupted metro and overground services and cut power output in a bid to force the government to scrap the overhaul.

Commuters in Paris were hardest hit due to skeletal metro and suburban lines.

Air authorities warned of potential cancellations due to action from traffic controllers but Air France said at least 90 per cent of domestic flights would go ahead as planned.

The Macron government says it won’t scrap its plan for a “universal” points-based system but is ready to negotiate with moderate unions on a plan to effectively raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 for a full pension.

“Between the government’s stance of ‘We’re talking, everything is on the table’ and the reality, you have to wonder if it really intends to… take the views of unions into account,” said Philippe Martinez of the hardline CGT union.