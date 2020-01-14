french-montana-lists-selena-gomez’s-former-hidden-hills-home-for-$6.6-million

Rapper French Montana is looking for a serious profit on his Hidden Hills home. He is listing the 7,786-square-foot Calabasas mansion for $6.6 million, which is twice the $3.3 million he paid Selena Gomez for the abode back in 2016.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean-style abode is in the gated Mureau Estates community, and sits on over three acres of land.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle Opted for a Budget Flight Back to Canada

It’s definitely a significant price increase, but Montana did invest a large chunk of money into the home, the most significant of which is likely the $400,000 recording studio he installed in the guesthouse.

French Montana purchased the home in 2016. Paul Bruinooge/PMC

He also remodeled the interiors a bit, including painting over the purple and turquoise shades Gomez chose for the house, according to the Los Angeles Times. The walls are now mostly neutral, with black and gold accents throughout, and stone tile floors.

A double-height entry with a gigantic, dangling sparkly chandelier leads into the customized home.

The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large center island, with a breakfast nook, full bar and a pantry. There’s also a formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living room contains a large fireplace. The master suite has a separate seating area, sprawling closet and a double-sided fireplace. The bathroom is fitted with a tub as well as a steam shower, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Gabriel Palmrot.

There’s also a movie theater and a gym, in addition to a wine cellar.

Selena Gomez didn’t have the easiest time when she was trying to offload the property. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sliding glass doors throughout lead to the backyard, which is decked out with a pool, spa and a cabana. There’s a full outdoor Viking kitchen, as well as a brick pizza oven and a fire pit.

Hopefully Montana has better luck selling this particular home than Gomez did. The singer ended up taking a loss on the property, as she paid $3.69 million for the house back in 2014.