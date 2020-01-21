french-horror-series-‘marianne’-canceled-at-netflix;-no-season-2

Marianne – Picture: Netflix

French horror series Marianne is not returning for season 2 at Netflix as the project has been canceled.

Compared to the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, Marianne is a French series about a horror writer who returned to her hometown and comes to find out the spirit haunting her dreams is now disrupting the real world.

All 8 episodes that make up season 1 of Marianne arrived on Netflix globally back in September 2019.

The news comes out of Allocine from France who states the series will not return for a second season. Samuel Bodin who served as the showrunner for the series also confirmed the news in English on his Instagram account saying:

There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE.

We are very sorry and sad about that.

But we will see you in other stories…

The news comes days after Netflix announced 20 new projects from the region and a brand new office. Although the press release doesn’t specifically mention any of the cancelations, it does talk about a couple of the renewals which we’ll be covering separately.

Further to the news of the cancelation, Allocine also points out the original plan for the series was to run for three seasons. Speaking in a podcast, Samuel Boding said (roughly translated to English): “This is not a mini-series. We are starting to think about a sequel and the feedback and the craze that there will be will decide whether or not there will be a season 2.”

If you’re a fan of Samuel Bodin who is the showrunner, he’s currently working as a writer on an upcoming short called Lights.

Are you sad Netflix canceled Marianne? Let us know in the comments down below if you wanted to see a second season.