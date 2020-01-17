French food is still the best in the world – here’s why

An earthquake shook France this week with the news that the legendary Lyon restaurant of top chef Paul Bocuse has been stripped of its third Michelin star. In the country’s culinary circles it is equivalent to the Eiffel Tower losing a leg.

The shocking development will undoubtedly have people queuing up to say that French cuisine is in a mess. Indeed, every time I mention that the nation’s food remains the greatest in the world, I duck. Below-the-line comments on the website go berserk. “The last steak I had in Paris was tougher than a truck,” they shout, occasionally in CAPITALS. “Frankly, the Frogs have lost it”; “You’re joking, right?” “Do you get paid for this sort of treachery?” (No – it’s voluntary work in aid of the disadvantaged.)

And so they continue, yard upon yard of invective. But, really. Well. They are wrong. Simple as that. Let me count some reasons.

There’s Stéphane Boucher’s oyster boat on the Bay of Arcachon, where shucking shellfish and drinking white wine enraptures any early evening. Or a Strasbourg bierstub, where the eating of choucroute, with its cardiac-arrest festival of pork cuts, requires replete diners be hoisted from the table with a block and tackle. And then the beach-bar terrace in Provence with a grand aïoli (warm cod, veg, salad, garlic mayonnaise), a bottle of rosé, sand beneath the bare feet and no obligations until Tuesday next. Or the Hotel Haut Allier in the wild, remote Allier gorges, where eating lamb in olive sauce may cede to the tasting of every verbena digestif ever made, and the conclusion that they’re all green.