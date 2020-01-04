french-company-rebrands-desalinated-seawater-as-‘health-drink’

Seawater from the depths of the Mediterranean is going to be desalinated for drinking – a process generally used when sources of water for drinking or irrigation are scarce – and marketed as a healthy drink in Europe, Japan and China.

Ocean Fresh Water, based in the Riviera resort of Hyères, plans to produce some 750,000 bottles of “Ôdeep” per week, starting in February. It is said to contain 78 “marine minerals,” including magnesium, and could be the next big health craze.

However, mineral waters are currently derived mainly from underground sources or springs, and fossil fuel use, greenhouse gas emissions and briny wastewater generated by desalination plants can pose environmental problems.

Yet seas are expected to become increasingly important sources of freshwater in the future.

There are already about 18,000 desalination plants producing potable water in operation globally, with around half of all desalted water being produced in the Middle East and North Africa. The United States is also a major producer, with most plants in Florida, Texas and California.