freeform’s-hosting-a-disney-princess-movie-marathon-for-a-few-much-needed-escapism

Wondering how to proceed on this to begin many quarantined weekends before us? Well, don’t worry: Freeform’s got that one covered. On March 21 and March 22, Freeform is airing a nonstop Disney princess marathon. All of your favorites from Frozen to Pocahontas are heading the right path soon. There are many twists on the classic Disney princess roster aswell, with cult classics like Matilda and The Princess Diaries showing up on the schedule.Wondering when to listen in which means you don’t miss your favorites? TV Guide’s got you covered with the entire weekend marathon lineup below (all air times in Eastern Daylight Time):

Saturday, March 218 a.m. – Oz the fantastic and Powerful11 a.m. – The Princess Diaries1: 40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement4: 20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas6: 20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog8: 25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen10: 55 p.m. – MatildaSunday, March 227 a.m. – Oz the fantastic and Powerful10 a.m. – The Princess Diaries12: 40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement3: 20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas5: 20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog7: 25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen9: 55 p.m. – Matilda12 a.m. – Ice Age