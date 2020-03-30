freeform-wants-one-to-stay-the-ff-house-with-these-weekend-marathons

Now Playing

Perhaps you have forgotten what real life feels as though as you stare blankly at the four walls of one’s apartment and realize time is a construct? Freeform is here now to create your social distancing days a less torturous with some nice little, distracting TV marathons it is possible to enjoy!First up, Freeform is reminding you that everything’s likely to be OK having an all-night marathon of its new comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay on Friday, April 3. If you are searching for a multi-screen experience for a few extra stimulation, the cast will undoubtedly be doing live social talkback on Twitter and Instagram too.

Additionally, there are Chick Flick Weekend, Weekend superhero Movie, FunDay Weekend, weekend marathons along the way through the finish of April and Hunger Games. Our brains might officially be goo at that time, but at the very least they’ll be entertained goo. Browse the full lineup of upcoming marathons below.Discover YOUR BRAND-NEW Favorite Show: Watch This Now!Friday, April 3 (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Marathon)5: 30 p.m. – “Seven-Spotted Ladybug”6: 30 p.m. – “Greenbottle Blue Tarantula”7: 00 p.m. – “Giant Asian Mantises”7: 30 p.m. – “Silkmoths”8: 00 p.m. – “West African Giant Black Millipedes”8: 30 p.m. – “Harvester Ants”9: 00 p.m. – “Blue Death-Feigning Beetles”9: 30 p.m. – “Maggots”10: 00 p.m. – “Monarch Butterflies”10: 30 p.m. – “Discoid Cockroaches”

Saturday, April 4 (Chick Flick Weekend)7: 00 a.m. – Rock of Ages10: 10 a.m. – Miss Congeniality12: 50 p.m. – Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous3: 30 p.m. – Dirty Dancing6: 05 p.m. – Pretty Woman8: 45 p.m. – Pitch Perfect11: 25 p.m. – Maintaining The JonesesSunday, April 5 (Chick Flick Weekend continued)7: 30 a.m. – Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous10: 13 a.m. – Maintaining the Joneses12: 47 p.m. – Dirty Dancing3: 24 p.m. – Pretty Woman6: 05 p.m. – Pitch Perfect8: 45 p.m. – How exactly to Be Single11: 20 p.m. – Forgetting Sarah MarshallSaturday, April 11 (Superhero Movie Weekend)7: 30 a.m. – Back again to the near future10: 10 a.m. – Holes12: 50 p.m. – Bolt3: 00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)5: 30 p.m. – The Incredibles8: 10 p.m. – Spider-Man: Homecoming11: 20 p.m. – Guardians of the GalaxySunday, April 12 (Superhero Movie Weekend continued)7: 30 a.m. – Holes10: 10 a.m. – Bolt12: 20 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)2: 50 p.m. – The Incredibles5: 30 p.m. – Spider-Man: Homecoming8: 40 p.m. – Guardians of the Galaxy11: 20 p.m. – Back again to the near futureSaturday, April 18 (FunDay Weekend)7: 30 a.m. – Just what a Girl Wants10: 00 a.m. – ADULTS12: 25 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory3: 05 p.m. – Matilda5: 10 p.m. – Despicable Me7: 15 p.m. – Despicable Me 29: 25 p.m. – Wreck-It Ralph11: 30 p.m. – The Jungle Book (2016)Sunday, April 19 (FunDay Weekend continued)8: 00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory10: 30 a.m. – Matilda12: 35 p.m. – The Jungle Book (2016)3: 05 p.m. – Despicable Me5: 10 p.m. – Despicable Me 27: 20 p.m. – Wreck-It Ralph9: 25 p.m. – A Bug’s Life11: 30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)Saturday, April 25 (Hunger Games Weekend)8: 00 a.m. – The Waterboy10: 00 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl1: 15 p.m. – The Hunger Games4: 30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire8: 05 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 110: 45 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2Sunday, April 26 (Hunger Games Weekend continued)7: 30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl10: 45 a.m. – The Hunger Games2: 00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire5: 30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 18: 10 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 211: 25 p.m. – Guardians of the Galaxy