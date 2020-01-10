“freedom-of-speech-includes-right-to-internet”:-supreme-court-reads-out-order-on-pleas-challenging-curbs-in-j&k

Right to internet is also a part of freedom of speech and expression, the Supreme Court said today, while delivering its verdict on petitions challenging the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the end of special status in August.

“Freedom of speech and expression includes the right to internet within Article 19,” said Justice NV Ramana, reading out the Supreme Court order.

“Our limited concern is to find a balance regarding security and liberty of people. We only here to ensure citizens are provided their rights. We will not delve into the political intent behind the orders given,” said Justice Ramana, beginning by quoting from Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities”.



The Supreme Court is delivering its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of provisions of Article 370.