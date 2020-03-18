free-online-netball-workouts-amid-outbreak

While new rules to limit social gatherings in Australia has hit every sport on every level, Netball Australia has announced it will deliver free online netball workouts and programs to netballers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The game’s governing body will partner with netball fitness organisation NETFIT to give players across the country free access to live online work-outs delivered by elite netballers until the end of April.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said the online workouts were the best way to combat the unprecedented circumstances.

“As we see more netball competitions postpone activity due to COVID-19, it’s important we take a proactive approach to keeping our netball communities around Australia active and engaged with the sport,” she said.

All netball has been called off. (AAP)

“We have admired the work that Sarah and the NETFIT Netball team has been doing, she is a great role model for our sport and we’re delighted to be partnering with NETFIT to ensure netballers of all ages can access online netball workouts and training sessions to participate from wherever they’re able to.”

Andrew Larratt, Sport Australia’s general manager supported the initiative.

“In these unprecedented times, when we are discussing things like social distancing and self-isolation, it’s still incredibly important to find ways to remain active for your physical and mental health,” he said.

The move comes as Community netball was suspended across the country with return to play dates to be announced independently by each state or territory organisation.