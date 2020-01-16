Free Fries Friday – how to get your free chips from McDonald’s

There’s no such thing as a free lunch, unless you’re talking about McDonald’s current series of deals, called ‘Appy Days’.

The brand are promoting their My McDonald’s app, and in doing so are giving away loads of free stuff in the process.

It’s a big win for us, and previous offers have included a free bacon roll and a Big Mac and fries for £1.99.

This time around it’s Free Fries Friday, which does exactly what it says on the box, and rounds off our working weeks perfectly.

If you want to claim yours, here’s how.

To get your hands on the offer, you’ll need the My McDonald’s app, which you can download here.

From there, simply log in, and you should see the offer pop up ready to use.

It’ll be available from 11am to 11.59pm, so even your late night snack cravings can be satiated.

Can you order the free fries for delivery?

Sadly no. The offer is available in store only so if you want your freebie you’ll have to get down to your nearest branch, pronto.

Are all McDonald’s taking part in the offer?

Around 1,200 branches across the UK are taking part in the offer – but 28 venues are excluded from the deal, as they aren’t available on the app.

It’s best to double check your local is offering the free treat before you set out.

McDonald’s say they’re ‘offering customers 24 deals over 23 days to brighten up the month of January.’

Elaborating on what kind of things will be on offer, they continued: ‘The daily deals, which include vegan and vegetarian options, are exclusively available through the My McDonald’s App, which also enables customers to beat the queue, enjoy table service, customise orders and remember their favourite orders.’

Stay tuned, as we’ll be updating you with each daily deal as they come to us.

