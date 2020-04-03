🔥Free fall: Coronavirus deals record battering to UK economy🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain’s economy is in free fall with output from the dominant services sector dropping even faster than during the financial crisis, a key business survey revealed today.

The first official economic indicator for March, when the full coronavirus epidemic lockdown measures came into force, reveal the economic damage being wreaked at an unprecedented speed and scale.

The IHS Markit index of activity in the services sector, which accounts for almost four-fifths of GDP, slumped from a reading of 53.2 in February to 34.5 in March.

A reading higher than 50 indicates growth and below 50 contraction. It was the lowest figure and the fastest decline in activity since the monthly survey began in July 1996 and an even bigger fall than pencilled in by City forecasters.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, which helps compile the survey, said: “ The services sector was sucked into a black hole and flung into the unknown by the forceful impact of Covid-19, affecting every area of supply chains, from transport to purchasing levels and job creation.

“It is increasingly difficult to find words to describe the devastation as every region in the world fights to save human life as the first priority. The likelihood of a global recession is now a given, though its duration and severity has yet to reveal itself. One thing is for certain, with the lowest business optimism for over 20 years, the immediate outlook for the services sector is beyond grim.”

One small silver lining is that job losses were not as severe as the fall in output, probably because of the Government’s furlough scheme that allows employers to suspend staff rather than make them redundant.

The figures came the day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak overhauled his emergency business interruption loans scheme after complaints from companies that banks were not handling applications quickly enough and amid warnings that thousands of firms will run out of money within weeks.

Yesterday he revealed that just £90 million of loans for fewer than 1,000 business have been approved so far despite 130,000 enquiries.

Under the changes, lenders will be banned from demanding personal guarantees on loans under £250,000 and larger companies with a turnover up to £500 million will be eligible for the first time.

He also made it easier for all small businesses to qualify for the loans.

London business leaders gave a cautious welcome to the overhaul but said the “proof of the pudding” would come next week when banks began responding to a wave of loan applications under the revised terms.

Michael Lassman, London chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “The banks need to turn the ‘maybes’ into ‘yes, yes, yes’.”