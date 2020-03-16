Freddy’s Origin revamp to salvage $20M series

As the NRL faces the very real threat of a being suspended due to the threat of the coronavirus, NSW coach Brad Fittler has floated a potential State of Origin revamp to salvage the yearly drawcard.

With the chances the league will be halted only growing stronger by the day, the loss of a State of Origin series would see the league cop a $20 million hit to the pocket and leave fans in uproar.

With the league already operating under tight financial restrictions, Fittler floated the idea of revamping the format of Origin so that the series could have a chance to feature at some point this season even with a looming hiatus.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler celebrates consecutive Origin titles (Getty)

“Well if you had to condense it, you could do it in three weeks,” Fittler told Nine’s 100% Footy. “One game each Sunday. Or a game each Wednesday.

“You’d have to stay in camp, especially if the virus was still hanging around, you’d stay in camp and you’d be in your own little isolation.

“That’d be the best way to get the result because you’d have the team motivating, being together, and the best way to build some comradery.”

NRL legend Andrew Johns even suggested the possibility of keeping a select group of Origin incumbents in training should the league be halted, which would allow a one off Origin clash to exist in suspension.

“Even if worst case scenario they called the season off, could we play Origin?,” he said.

“Keep some players in training and play the Origin.”

However, Johns balked at suggestions that the State of Origin series could be played after the Grand Final at the end of the season, whatever form it may end up taking.

“No. Once the grand final is done you check out.”