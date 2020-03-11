Besieged Dragons coach Paul McGregor will be “eaten” by his players if they sense he’s no longer the top dog, Brad Fittler has warned.

McGregor is fighting for his job this season after an underwhelming tenure with the Dragons and former premiership-winning Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has been brought in as his assistant.

Flanagan isn’t a threat to directly usurp McGregor’s position, due to a two-year ban on him acting as a head coach. He aims to be a head coach again in future.

Fittler told Wide World of Sports that if Dragons players got any inkling of Flanagan unofficially taking charge of the team as the coaching partnership developed, then McGregor would be a dead man walking.

“As coach it needs to be your team,” Fittler, a former Roosters coach and current NSW Origin boss, said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“Wayne Bennett came out this week speaking about the situation with [planned successor] Jason Demetriou underneath him at the moment. He categorically said, ‘This is my team’.

“The moment it starts wavering, who’s in charge, you’re gone. They’ll eat ya. The players that don’t want to play, they’ll eat you up.

“So ‘Mary’ [McGregor] needs to make sure he’s got that sorted, that every person there knows who’s the boss, and take it from there.”

Fittler said that McGregor should otherwise be happy to have Flanagan, who led Cronulla’s historic 2016 title run, on his coaching staff.

“He’s a premiership-winning coach. I believe he’s going to look after the defence. ‘Mary’ should feel very comfortable,” Fittler said.

“You wouldn’t employ someone if you thought they were going to make you feel uncomfortable. And you do feel uncomfortable, you’re most probably not the man for the job to be employing people.”

The Dragons finished 15th last season. It is believed that McGregor will have a finite period at the start of this season to prove that he should keep his job; though the Dragons have been notorious for fading late in the season, so the heat will be on all year.