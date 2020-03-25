freddy-questions-nrl-over-mishandling-of-funds

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler has questioned the league’s handling of its finances as clubs face an uncertain future with team staff and player salaries set to be reduced.

Earlier this week after the NRL announced they would suspend the season due the ongoing coronavirus outbreak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys admitting the game would need a cost restructure if it was to remain in its current structure.

Clubs are currently being given $13 million grants from the league, most of which comes from the $1.9 billion broadcast deal.

That deal, which is believed to be paid in monthly installments, is now in danger of defaulting following the suspension of the season.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys (R) has called for a cost restructure of the NRL (Getty)

But the current financial saga plaguing the NRL has caught the eye of Fittler.

The Roosters great believes the NRL will recover but admits there needs to be big changes, questioning where some of the money has gone and the league’s handling of its finances.

“We’ll get through it, there’ll be rugby league on the other end, but I think it’ll be a game that looks extremely different to what it does at the moment,” Fittler told Nine Radio.

“I think you’ll find rugby league will turn into a shrinky-dink and the amount of staff clubs had monitoring and looking after their players.

Fittler is worried about the NRL’s current financial state, given the billon-dollar broadcast rights deal (Getty)

“The league, I think it’s shown that there’s been an incredible mismanagement of money.

“The fact we talk about billion-dollar TV rights, it just feels like there’s been a massive amount of mismanagement there.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, V’landys plans to ask the state government to redirect the $500 million stored away for stadium funding.

Paperwork to build a new stadium at Moore Park has already been finalised, and $800 million has been allocated towards the refurbishment of ANZ Stadium.

“I was speaking to a minister, and he said there’s whispers at the moment,” Fittler said when asked if the NRL should use the $500 million allocated for Moore Park to help the game tackle the current financial issues due to coronavirus.

“There’s $810 million going towards ANZ Stadium, money which they didn’t have at the time either. So, this was money they were going to have to chase or find.

“I think the priority at the moment is jobs. People are lining up at Centrelink, that seems to be a priority.

“Professional sports at the moment I believe is a little down the list.”

Fittler believes there could be some issues for V’landys after the NRL threatened to move the grand final outside of New South Wales if fundings for new stadiums weren’t prioritised.

“Last year when (NSW Premier) Gladys (Berejiklian) was going to the election, the league themselves were trying to hold the government a bit to ransom about taking the grand final to other places,” he said.

“So, this is where some past behaviours catch up to you sometimes. You know what politicians are like, they’ve all got egos and everyone remembers.

“I think what’s going to happen at the moment is there seems to be something there that can be given.

“There was a stadium that was going to be built, I don’t think the stadium’s absolutely necessary given we’ve had a fire, we’ve had a drought for a long and now of course we have the virus.

“The money could definitely be directed towards other places.”

– With AAP