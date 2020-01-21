Home NEWS Fred waits in tunnel after Manchester United’s loss to swap shirts with...

Fred waits in tunnel after Manchester United's loss to swap shirts with Liverpool keeper Alisson

Mary Smith
Manchester United midfielder Fred hung around in the Anfield tunnel after Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool so he could swap shirts with countryman Alisson.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed a strong campaign and played well on his visit to Merseyside despite the 2-0 loss, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah extending Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Alisson played a crucial role in the victory, keeping a clean sheet at one end of the pitch and providing an assist for Salah’s stoppage-time strike at the other end.

The keeper, who is Brazil’s No.1, understandably took a while to make his way back to the dressing room after the full-time whistle having run the length of the pitch to celebrate Salah’s goal.

When he got there, Fred was patiently waiting for his compatriot and shared a hug before swapping shirts.

Both players walked back to their respective changing rooms with the others’ shirt in their hand, though Fred trudged off looking rather dejected as Alisson high-fived teammates and staff.

There was also an appearance in the Anfield tunnel from Liverpool owner John W Henry, who seemed to surprise manager Jurgen Klopp with his visit.

‘Wow, amazing,’ said the American, who look overawed by what he had witnessed on Sunday evening as Liverpool took a huge step towards winning the Premier League title.

Alisson actually became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to assist a goal in the league since Pepe Reina set up Fernando Torres against Sunderland in March 2010.

Klopp could not hide his delight and praised his shot-stopper-turned-creator afterwards, saying: ‘Alisson Becker, what an assist! And then Mo Salah, what a goal! So big relief in that moment.’

