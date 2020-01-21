fred-waits-in-tunnel-after-manchester-united’s-loss-to-swap-shirts-with-liverpool-keeper-alisson

Manchester United midfielder Fred hung around in the Anfield tunnel after Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool so he could swap shirts with countryman Alisson.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed a strong campaign and played well on his visit to Merseyside despite the 2-0 loss, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah extending Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Alisson played a crucial role in the victory, keeping a clean sheet at one end of the pitch and providing an assist for Salah’s stoppage-time strike at the other end.

The keeper, who is Brazil’s No.1, understandably took a while to make his way back to the dressing room after the full-time whistle having run the length of the pitch to celebrate Salah’s goal.

When he got there, Fred was patiently waiting for his compatriot and shared a hug before swapping shirts.

Both players walked back to their respective changing rooms with the others’ shirt in their hand, though Fred trudged off looking rather dejected as Alisson high-fived teammates and staff.

There was also an appearance in the Anfield tunnel from Liverpool owner John W Henry, who seemed to surprise manager Jurgen Klopp with his visit.

‘Wow, amazing,’ said the American, who look overawed by what he had witnessed on Sunday evening as Liverpool took a huge step towards winning the Premier League title.

Alisson actually became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to assist a goal in the league since Pepe Reina set up Fernando Torres against Sunderland in March 2010.

Klopp could not hide his delight and praised his shot-stopper-turned-creator afterwards, saying: ‘Alisson Becker, what an assist! And then Mo Salah, what a goal! So big relief in that moment.’

MORE: Gary Neville reveals one area Liverpool can improve after Manchester United victory

MORE: Jurgen Klopp takes swipe at Manchester United after Liverpool win





