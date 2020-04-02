fred-rosati-of-rosati’s-pizza-passes-away-at-102

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 10: 34 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 10: 35 AM CDT

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Fred Rosati, co-founder and patriarch of Rosati’s Pizza, passed away on March 30 at the age of 102 in Cave Creek, Arizona.

He co-founded the pizza franchise in the 1970s. Today, there are approximately 200 locations throughout the country.

The first Rosati’s Pizza opened in 1964 in Mount Prospect.

Rosati was born in Chicago in 1917 as one of 10 children and served in World War II.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, according to the Rosati family.