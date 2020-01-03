Frankie Quiroz reveals how he is inspiring the e-commerce entrepreneurs in building their own brand

The most important thing about multi-millionaires is the choices they make in their lives. Be it who they are associated with, their everyday habits or the places they make their investments in. One of the most successful people who have made money in millions at a very young age is Frankie Quiroz, the founder of ‘Tuned in Tokyo’, a leading brand in automotive apparel. Besides this, he also owns other clothing brands. Starting from scratch in a small town in Riverside, California; Frankie built his first 7-figure clothing company ‘Tuned in Tokyo’ which has got more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Born in California, he grew up in a lower-class environment and was raised by a single parent. However, his childhood saw him attend over 14 different schools because of financial constraints. What started as a dream transformed into a global business with a social media network of 30 million followers and a team of more than 30 members. He started selling shirts in 2009 and soon built his own apparel brand which has now become a premium name in the clothing industry. With multiple ventures, Frankie’s businesses make 8-figures in online sales annually making him a bankable entrepreneur.

Considering digital marketing and branding as his second language, the 27-year old man has successfully helped many 7-figure entrepreneurs strengthen their digital marketing strategy and e-commerce infrastructure. “As a kid, I always wondered what made me distinct from others. I discovered the fact of how to make money through different sources. I had no guaranteed business and whatever I have achieved today is because of the mistakes I have earlier made and the people I have met in my life.” With years of experience in the business, Frankie Quiroz is on a mission to inspire and empower a new generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs through his YouTube channel.