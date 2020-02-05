Frankie Bridge: Talking about my breakdown is easy – but writing was much harder

Frankie Bridge has revealed writing about her battle with depression made her mental health worse.

The TV presenter and former Saturdays singer said she did not expect the memoir to have such a negative effect on her state of mind.

Bridge, 31, said she still regularly struggled with down days and relied on her husband, retired England footballer Wayne Bridge, to look after their two young sons if she needed to spend a day in bed.

Speaking to Insider before Open: Why Asking For Help Can Save Your Life is published tomorrow she said: “I found the book quite hard to write. I find talking about my breakdown really easy.

Bridge said she leaned on husband Wayne for support while writing (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“I didn’t think it [the book] would make my mental health worse at all, but it did. I think that was down to the pressure.

“I have got editors and they are relying on me to bring something to the table. We announced it, so people are expecting it.”

Bridge has regularly spoken about her anxiety and depression to raise awareness. She also runs a podcast about mental health called Open.

Of her day-to-day mental health, she said: “I am always going to struggle. Nine times out of 10 I am fine, but then I have days when I want to stay in bed. They are shorter periods, and not as bad as they used to be.

“If I can spend a day in bed and I can get Wayne to take the kids, I let myself do it. I only allow myself a day and then the next day I feel so much better.”

​Open: Why Asking For Help Can Save Your Life is out tomorrow.