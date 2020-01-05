frank-ocean,-travis-scott-and-rage-against-the-machine-to-headline-coachella-2020

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April. Ocean will be taking over the Coachella stage after 2012, much before the release of his debut album Channel Orange, according to the BBC.
Here is the announcement
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P
— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
Other high-profile acts include Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Daniel Caesar, and more. BBC adds that is the first time since 2016 that the festival does not have a female headliner.
The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, revealed on its official Twitter page that the first weekend (10-12 April) is already sold out, and pre-sale for the second (17-19 April) will begin on 6 January.
Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined Coachella last year.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 10: 36: 11 IST
