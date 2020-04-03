frank-ocean-shares-two-new-songs-‘dear-april’-and-‘cayendo’

Frank Ocean has released two new tracks, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” The singer first previewed the songs, which appear on special vinyl releases for fans, last October during his first-ever PrEP+ club night in New York.

The songs, produced by Ocean alongside Daniel Aged, have been dropped as acoustic versions, with emotional ballad “Cayendo” sung partially in Spanish. “Dear April,” written by Ocean with Aged, is an equally moody, introspective number. On the vinyl editions, each A-side studio song is backed by a featured remix: Justice remixed “Dear April,” while Sango took on “Cayendo.”

Ocean released several singles late last year, including “In My Room,” which he dropped in November, and “DHL.” It’s not yet announced if any of the new tracks will appear on Ocean’s long-anticipated third album, which would follow his 2016 album Blonde.

In an interview last year, Ocean said that his upcoming album was being influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” and that it would be a “full motion picture fantasy.”

“The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know,” Ocean said. “When it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that.”