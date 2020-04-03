frank-ocean-just-dropped-two-new-tracks-&-fans-are-crying

Frank Ocean has unexpectedly shared the previously vinyl-exclusive singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” on all digital platforms, and according to fan reactions, the songs will get you deep in your feelings.

Both “Cayendo” and “Dear April” were previously premiered during his PrEP+ club party in New York City in October last year. Then last week, the singles were made available as double A side vinyls via his site, along with remixes of the tracks by Justice and Sango.

Earlier today, the elusive singer surprisingly dropped the ballads on all streaming platforms. Ocean croons in Spanish on the heart-wrenching “Cayendo,” while on “Dear April” the singer, backed by an organ instrumental, explains to his lover how their relationship will never be the same. Stream the tracks below.

Maybe this was Ocean’s way of reaching out to fans who are no longer able to see him headline Coachella. Either way, in times of self-isolation, fans are treating this digital release as the greatest gift. Check out some of the best, hilarious and emotional reactions to Frank Ocean’s new songs below.

All the feels 🥺

big plans for tonight, gonna be crying uncontrollably to frank ocean

Gracias, Franco Oceano

These songs got us missing people we don’t even know

“dear april… frank ocean just dropped two tracks and it reminded me about when we were cayendo in love. we were safe for a while but you deserve real happiness. i believe that no matter what, you always be my true love. anyways goodnight, i hope you’re doing well.” pic.twitter.com/X5qxFVf8Xh

Frank Ocean just dropped and it reminded me of how last April was so different than this one for us. I remember spending Nights with you while my hair was Blonde. Now im just Lost and Thinkin Bout You. idk you dont have to respond to this. i hope youre doing well pic.twitter.com/OJqz1930h8

Really needed this, thank u frank 😭

